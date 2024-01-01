Jharkhand: 6 killed, 2 injured as car hits road median in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Jan 1 (PTI) Six people were killed and two others injured as their car hit a road media in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Circuit House Square in Bistupur police station area around 5 am, an officer said.

Jamshedpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told PTI, "Eight persons were traveling in a five-seater car, which first hit a median and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to a hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment." The driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Suraj Kumar Sao, was drunk, police said.

Besides Sao, the other deceased were Hemant Kumar (18), Aniket Kumar alias Monu Mahato (20), Shubham Kumar (19), Piyush Kumar (18), Anirudh Kumar (18), they said.

Harshvardhan Jha (19) and Ravishankar Jha (23) were critically injured in the accident. They were initially admitted to the MGM Hospital, but later Harshvardhan was shifted to the Steel City Nursing Home and Ravishankar to the Tata Main Hospital.

The SSP said that the car was at a high speed.

"The impact of the accident was such that all eight persons got trapped inside the car and they had to be taken out by using a gas cutter," he said.

All of them were residents of Baba Ashram in RIT police station area of Saraikela-Kharswan district, he added.

They had a 'litti (A famous cuisine of Bihar) party' till late in the night to celebrate the new year, the SSP said.

"Then, they left for Jamshedpur around 4.30 am. Their family members had told them to avoid the trip but they did not listen to them," he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the loss of the six lives in the accident.

"Heartbroken by the sad news of deaths of 6 people in a road accident in Jamshedpur. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult time of grief," Soren wrote on X.

He also wished for a speedy recovery for those injured in the accident.

Police said they have recorded Ravishankar's statement, and based on it, registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief). PTI SAN NAM BS SOM