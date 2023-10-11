Jharkhand: 64 undertrial prisoners to be granted bail

Medininagar, Oct 11 (PTI) A total of 64 undertrial prisoners lodged in Jharkhand’s Palamu Central Jail will soon be released on bail, an official said on Wednesday.

A decision in this regard was taken following meetings of the Undertrial Review Committee, held under the chairmanship of Principal District and Sessions Judge Niraj Kumar Srivastav on October 4, 5 and 11, he said.

The undertrial prisoners, who have been behind bars for years, were identified under 17 categories, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said in a release.

Srivastav, Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan and other officials concerned expressed unanimity in granting bail to the prisoners, it added. PTI CORR BS RBT