Jharkhand: 67-year-old man killed by brother over witchcraft charge

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Oct 17 (PTI) A 67-year-old man was beaten to death by his younger brother during a fight over alleged witchcraft practice by the victim's wife in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused is five years younger to his deceased brother Sadhu Purty, a resident of Hadua village under Seraikela police station.

“The two were locked in a feud over a piece of land for long. Besides, younger brother Bishu used to accuse his sister-in-law of practising black magic,” said Officer-in-Charge of Seraikela police station, Arjun Oraon.

On Monday night, Bishu allegedly attacked the victim's wife physically for practising sorcery, when Sadhu intervened to rescue her. Bishu then picked up a log and hit his elder brother on the head killing him on the spot, he said.

Bishu has been arrested and forwarded to judicial custody today after a case was registered in this regard. PTI BS NN