Jharkhand: 7 held for killing truck driver

Jamshedpur, Apr 16 (PTI) Seven people allegedly involved in the killing of a 35-year-old truck driver were arrested on Tuesday with arms and ammunition, police said.

The deceased was shot dead by unidentified assailants on National Highway-33 in Ulidih area on April 14.

Addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal said a special investigation team first apprehended Abhisekh Shah (29) and Raunak Sharma (28) in Ghatsila, which led to the arrest of five others from a brick kiln in Hurlung area.

Police also recovered three country-made pistols and other firearms, besides an SUV and a motorcycle, from their possession, Kaushal said.

About the reason behind the crime, the SSP said the accused wanted to avenge the killing of two friends a few months ago.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BS RBT