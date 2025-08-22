Jharkhand: 70-year-old woman sets herself on fire, dies

Jamshedpur, Aug 22 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman died after she allegedly set herself on fire in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Friday, a police officer said.

According to police, the mentally unstable woman poured kerosene on her body and torched herself.

The incident took place in Harhargutu locality within Bagbeda police station limits of the city.

Police said residents gathered outside the woman's house after hearing her screams, but by the time they could intervene, she was already dead.

On being informed, a police team reached the spot and took her to MGM Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to an officer, it seemed to be a case of suicide, but police were investigating it from all angles.

Though the exact cause was yet to be ascertained, domestic feud was suspected to be the reason, police added. PTI BS MNB