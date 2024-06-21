Jharkhand: 8-yr-old girl gangraped, murdered

Sahebganj (Jharkhand), Jun 21 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four people, including three minors, and strangled to death in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district, police said on Friday.

All the four accused, including a 20-year-old man and three minors, all aged around 16 years, have been taken into custody, a police officer said.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when the girl was taken to the ground by the accused, her acquaintances, who raped her and then they took her to an abandoned building, where they again raped her, Barharwa Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mangal Singh Jamuda told reporters.

The accused then strangled her to death and hid her body, which was later recovered, he said.

The four accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned, the officer added.