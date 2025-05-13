Jharkhand: 80-yr-old landlord murdered by tenant following molestation

Bokaro (Jharkhand), May 13 (PTI) An 80-year-old landlord was allegedly murdered by his tenant after he "molested" her in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on May 11 at Cooperative Colony in Bokaro Steel City police station area when the landlord, identified as Kalika Rai, lured the tenant, Runa Devi, to his house on the pretext of offering her fish, they said.

Devi struck Rai on the head with a grinding stone when he molested her, resulting in his death, Bokaro Superintendent of Police Manoj Swargiary told reporters.

"As we were informed about the murder on May 11, a special investigation team (SIT) was promptly constituted. The probe revealed that Rai had been harassing Devi over unpaid rent, subjecting her to persistent molestation," the SP said.

Devi was arrested after forensic evidence confirmed the cause of death, he said. PTI CORR SAN SAN ACD