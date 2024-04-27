Jharkhand: 85-yr-old man found dead with throat slit

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Apr 27 (PTI) An 85-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Saturday, police said.

His body was found in his home in Kamta village in Gola police station area, an officer said.

The man was alone at his home when the incident happened. The deceased's wife and son found the body after returning from a wedding ceremony on Saturday, Gola police station in-charge Haripad Tudu said.

An FIR under sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, he said.

"We are trying to nab the culprit and further investigation is underway," he added. PTI COR SAN SAN ACD