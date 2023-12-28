Jharkhand: 90-yr-old woman beaten to death by grandson

Godda (Jharkhand), Dec 28 (PTI) A 90-year-old woman was beaten to death allegedly by her grandson in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Pratappur village in Thakurangati police station area on Wednesday night when accused Sonu Kumar, who is in his mid-twenties, returned home in an inebriated state and engaged in a quarrel with his paternal grandmother over a petty issue, an officer said.

In a fit of rage, he picked up a lathi and severely beat up his grandmother, identified as Foto Devi, Godda Sub-divisional Police Officer S S Tiwari said.

The woman was taken to Thakurangati community health centre in an unconscious state but succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment, the officer said, adding the body was sent to Sadar Hospital in Godda for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered against the accused and a manhunt launched to nab him, Tiwari added. PTI COR BS ACD