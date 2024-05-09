Jharkhand: 93 candidates in fray for 4 Lok Sabha seats going to polls on May 25

Ranchi, May 9 (PTI) Ninety-three candidates are in the fray for the four Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand that will go to the polls on May 25, an official said on Thursday after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended.
The nomination process for Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur constituencies started on April 29, she said.
Only three candidates withdrew their nominations in these four seats, she added.
Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Neha Arora said Ranchi has the highest number of candidates among these seats at 27. Twenty-five candidates each are in the fray in Dhanbad and Jamshedpur, and 16 candidates are fighting the elections from Giridih.
Items worth more than Rs 113 crore have been seized in Jharkhand after the elections were announced, Arora said.
She said that 911 people exercised their franchise through home voting. Of the 2,05,525 personnel deployed on election duty, 19,557 have voted through postal ballots. PTI SAN SAN SOM