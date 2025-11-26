Jharkhand: AAI team conducts pre-feasibility study for Sahibganj airport, cargo hub

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Nov 26 (PTI) A six-member team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday conducted a pre-feasibility study for a proposed domestic airport and cargo hub in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, officials said.

Additional Collector Gautam Bhagat, who accompanied the AAI team, said that the Jharkhand government had, almost a year back, submitted a proposal to the AAI for a domestic airport and cargo hub at Hajipur Diara and adjacent Bhitha, respectively.

"The AAI team, led by Assistant Manager (architecture) Megha Rohilla, visited both sites and conducted the pre-feasibility study of the 484.30 acres of land identified by the Sahibganj district administration for the proposed airport and cargo hub," Bhagat said.

The senior administrative official said that the AAI team has said that they would be submitting their pre-feasibility report to their seniors and the Jharkhand government within two months.

"We provided the AAI team with a site tour, map and other relevant information. The team physically inspected the site and compared it with the map. They also gathered complete information about the proposed land type, details about airport area, the runway and the proposed airport distance from national highways (NH-80 and NH-33)," Bhagat added.

The team also sought information from the administrative officials about the approach roads, and topography of surrounding areas, especially hills, rivers and ponds. PTI ANB ACD