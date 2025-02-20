Jharkhand Academic Council cancels Hindi, Science class 10 board exams after 'paper leak'

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday cancelled the class 10 board examinations for Hindi and Science subjects after the papers allegedly got leaked and went viral on social media, a JAC official said.

The Hindi examination took place on February 18 and the Science paper was scheduled on Thursday.

"All students, their parents, principals concerned, centre superintendents and officials concerned are informed that in the light of information received through social media and newspapers, the examinations of Hindi (Course A & Course B) subject held in the first sitting on February 18 and Science subject in the first sitting on February 20 are cancelled," JAC, a government body, said in a notice.

It stated that the re-examinations in these subjects would be held later.

The class 10 (matriculation) and class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations began amid tight security across Jharkhand on February 11.

Over 7.84 lakh students are enrolled to take both the board examinations, which are being conducted in two sittings.

The class 10 examinations are scheduled in the first sitting (9.45 am to 1 pm), while the class 12 examinations are being held in the second sitting (2 pm to 5.15 pm).

More than 4.33 lakh students are expected to appear for the class 10 examinations across 1,297 examination centres, while over 3.50 lakh students are likely to write intermediate examinations across 789 centres.