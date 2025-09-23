Jharkhand: Accident on NH 143 causes 24-hr-long jam

Simdega (Jharkhand) Sep 23 (PTI) A truck accident caused a massive 24-hour-long traffic snarl on National Highway 143 in Jharkhand's Simdega district, officials said on Tuesday.

A truck's axle broke, causing its tyres to burst and the vehicle got stranded in the middle of the road, near Dev River culvert in Kolebira police station area around 7 pm on Monday, they said, adding no injuries were reported.

However, the accident caused massive traffic jams on both sides of the spot.

"The jam lasted for around 24 hours... efforts were made at the local level to clear the road with the help of an earthmover to let some vehicles pass," Kolebira police station in-charge Harsh Kumar said, adding it was cleared by 7 pm on Tuesday.

National Highways Authority of India executive engineer Shekhar Suman said that he was present at the spot and the jam was caused by the accident. PTI COR RPS RPS ACD