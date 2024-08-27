Jharkhand adds 3.91 lakh voters ahead of assembly polls

Ranchi, Aug 27 (PTI) Around 3.91 lakh new voters were enrolled as the final electoral rolls for Jharkhand were published on Tuesday ahead of the assembly elections due later this year, officials said on Tuesday.

The state has a total of 2,57,78,149 voters -- 1,30,65,449 males, 1,27,12,266 females and 434 persons of the third gender, according to the latest rolls.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said the mammoth second special summary revision of the rolls, published in January, was completed with a focus on accuracy, inclusivity, and purity.

There were 10.74 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19, and 3.62 lakh persons with disabilities. The number of people above 85 years was 1.15 lakh, and of them, 1,975 were over 100.

"The number of polling stations in the state for the upcoming assembly elections has increased from 29,521 to 29,562," the CEO said.

Sixteen of these polling stations were in group housing societies and high-rise buildings, he said.

The second special revision of the electoral roll started on June 25 and ended on July 24. PTI SAN SAN SOM