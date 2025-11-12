Jharkhand: Admission of medical student cancelled for submitting fake ST certificate

Dhanbad, Nov 12 (PTI) The admission of an MBBS student at a medical college in Jharkhand's Dumka district was cancelled for allegedly submitting a fake scheduled tribe certificate, an official said on Wednesday.

The girl was enrolled as a student at the Shaheed Nirma Mahto Medical and Hospital (SNMMCH) after counselling, he said.

"The surname of the girl, which is Dutta, created a suspicion. However, she was given a conditional admission and an enquiry was set up," he said.

"An executive magistrate was sent to Godda, her native place, on November 10 to verify the details provided by her. It was found that she faked the certificate to get admission on a quota meant for tribals," he said.

Her admission has been cancelled, and legal action recommended, he added. PTI CORR SAN SOM