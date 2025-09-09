Jharkhand: Ansari hands appointment letters to 91 community health officers

Ranchi, Sep 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Tuesday handed appointment letters to 91 community health officers (CHOs).

Addressing the gathering, Ansari said the government is committed to improving the state's healthcare infrastructure.

The Health Department recently recruited 126 specialist doctors for the health centres, he said.

"We have sought requisitions from all districts. I assure you that around 10,500 new recruitments will be made in the health sector in the near future," he added.

Ansari said the government has also decided to install MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) and CT (Computed Tomography) scan machines in all district headquarters hospitals.

He said doctors who have studied in government medical colleges are providing service in private hospitals.

"They are not solely responsible for this. Previous governments did not care about their situations. So, our government has decided not only to provide jobs to them but also the protection," he said. PTI SAN SAN SOM