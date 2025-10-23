Jharkhand Armed Police jawan found hanging in Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 23 (PTI) A jawan of Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP-2) was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in Ranchi on Thursday, police said.

The jawan was identified as Shiv Pujan Rajwar (47), a resident of Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, they said.

"The jawan of JAP-2 was found hanging in his room. Prime facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem exam. However, we did not receive any suicide note from his room," Ranchi SP (City) Paras Rana told PTI.

He said Rajwar recently returned from leave. Family dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, Rana added.

Forensic experts also reached the spot to collect evidence, another police official said. PTI SAN SAN MNB