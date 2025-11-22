Jharkhand Armed Police personnel dies as service rifle goes off while cleaning

Deoghar, Nov 22 (PTI) A personnel of the Jharkhand Armed Police died in Deoghar district on Saturday after his service rifle allegedly went off when he was cleaning it, officials said.

The incident happened at the JAP-5 camp in the Mohanpur police station area when around 70 personnel were cleaning their weapons, they said.

Havildar Shivpujan Pal, 30, was killed as his service rifle, an AK-47, accidentally went off when he was cleaning it, they added.

He was a resident of Bhabhua in Bihar's Kaimur district, police said.

The body was sent to the Sadar Hospital in Deoghar for post-mortem examination, they said.