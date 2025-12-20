Jharkhand: Army jawan arrested for 'raping' woman in Ranchi

Ranchi, Dec 20 (PTI) An Army jawan has been arrested in Jharkhand's Ranchi for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman while on duty, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Tatisilwai Railway Station on Thursday around 5:30 pm, when the woman was waiting to board a train for Ranchi, he said.

The jawan, 42, took her to an empty coach of a train and allegedly raped the woman, the official said.

"The Army personnel was on duty guarding a defence logistics train. He was reportedly in an inebriated state when he committed the crime," the Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.

The accused jawan is a resident of the Sarha police station area in Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh, and was posted with the 42 Medium Regiment in Punjab’s Patiala, he said.

After hearing her cries for help, people at the railway station gathered and raised an alarm, follwing which the Railway police rushed to the spot, the official said.

The jawan tried to flee before being apprehended and suffered injuries, he said.

An FIR has been registered based on the woman’s statement.

On Friday, he was produced before a court, which fowarded him to judicial custody. PTI RPS RBT