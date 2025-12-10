Jharkhand assembly passes bill to boost tourism, improve facilities

Ranchi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Jharkhand assembly on Wednesday passed an amendment bill in a bid to boost tourism in the state and provide better facilities for travellers.

State minister Sudivya Kumar tabled the Jharkhand Tourism Development and Registration (Amendment) Bill 2025 during the second half of the House proceedings, which was passed by voice vote.

The amendment bill is aimed at establishing a Jharkhand Tourism Area Authority (JTAA) to provide civic amenities at major tourist destinations in the state, which do not fall under the jurisdiction of an urban local body (ULB).

The deputy commissioners (DCs) of the respective districts will serve as chairpersons of the authority, which will ensure cleanliness, safety, parking arrangements, and prevention of encroachment at places of tourist interest, Kumar said.

He also said the authority will be empowered to collect fees and taxes from various sources, including from vehicles entering tourist places.

The state tourism minister added that the revenue collected will be utilised for better management and development of facilities.

Two BJP legislators Raj Sinha and Naveen Jaiswal proposed to send the bill to the Select Committee.

“The proposed organisational set-up of the authority doesn’t include the local MLA. There should be a provision to include people’s representatives in the authority,” Sinha said.

Replying to BJP MLAs, Kumar said, “The DC of the respective district will be the chairman of the authority. The department will nominate important individuals whose opinions are crucial for the effective functioning of the authority. The government will spare no effort to ensure the smooth and efficient functioning of the authority.” Then, the Speaker rejected the proposal.

According to a tourism official, the authority will initially be put in place at the grade-A tourist destinations, such as Patratu, Netarhat, Rajrappa and Madhuban, identified by the department.

The assembly also revoked bills related to setting up four private universities.

Kumar, also the higher and technical education minister, proposed in the House to withdraw the bills after the notification of the Jharkhand Private Universities Bill 2024.

During the first half of the session, legislators raised various issues related to Jharkhand Bhavan in Delhi, 'Abua Awas' scheme and water supply.

Leader of Opposition and Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi criticised the government on a reported circular, which allegedly allows the stay of only family members of an MLA in Jharkhand Bhavan and Urja Bhavan in Delhi.

"This rule could be applicable to officials. But we are people's representatives and responsible towards our voters. There are occasions when we have to arrange a stay for other people. So, I urge the government to revoke the circular," Marandi said.

He also sought the registers of the last five years to find out who stayed there.

Replying to this, minister Radhakrishna Kishore said the government would look into the matter and take appropriate decisions. PTI SAN SAN BDC