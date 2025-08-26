Jharkhand assembly passes resolution against SIR of electoral rolls

Ranchi, Aug 26 (PTI) A resolution opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was passed in the Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday.

The resolution was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, who alleged that the SIR was intended to directly benefit the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

"Given the sentiments of the House and after consultation with the leader of the House, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, I move a resolution on behalf of the INDIA bloc to oppose the SIR of electoral rolls by the Election Commission," he said.

"SIR is an attempt to weaken parliamentary democracy and deprive the poor and downtrodden," he alleged.

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi said the BJP will oppose this kind of resolution.

"This kind of a resolution amounts to conspiracy to enrol Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas as voters. The BJP will oppose it," he said.

Congress legislature party leader Pradeep Yadav urged Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to put the resolution up for a vote.

Replying to him, the speaker said, "The resolution stands automatically passed as the ruling coalition has a majority in the House." The assembly witnessed uproarious scenes since the morning, with MLAs of both sides trooping into the Well of the House to demonstrate.

The ruckus forced Speaker Mahato to adjourn the House twice, first till 12 pm and then till 2 pm.