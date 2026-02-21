Jharkhand Assembly passes supplementary budget

Ranchi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Jharkhand assembly on Saturday passed the third supplementary budget of Rs 6,450 crore for the current 2025-26 financial year by voice vote.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore had on Friday tabled the supplementary budget of Rs 6,450 crore in the assembly for the current fiscal.

The supplementary budget proposed that the rural works department would get the maximum outlay of Rs 1,717.58 crore, followed by the women, child development and social security department at Rs 779.00 crore and the Panchayati Raj Department at Rs 658.56 crore.

Replying to the discussion, Kishore claimed that supplementary budget provision has been introduced to hasten the state's development priorities and provide impetus to social welfare schemes.

Responding to opposition MLAs' concerns over substantial spending within a short period of the current financial year, the finance minister said such apprehensions were unfounded.

He stated that the government is regularly reviewing departmental expenditure to ensure that funds are utilised in accordance with rules and with full transparency.

He expressed confidence that the overall expenditure percentage would rise significantly by the end of the financial year.

"We have spent over 64 per cent of the first and second supplementary budgets, and by the end of March, we will spend over 90 per cent of the provisions. This justifies the need for the third supplementary budget," claimed Kishore.

Addressing queries raised by Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) MLA from Dumri Jairam Mahato regarding the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio and the broader economic climate, Kishore maintained that Jharkhand's economic condition remains stable and balanced.

A detailed discussion on macroeconomic indicators, he said, would take place during deliberations on the main budget.

He emphasised that the government aims to strike a balance between development and social justice through optimal utilisation of resources.

Rejecting allegations of rising debt and funds lying unused raised by Koderma BJP MLA Neera Yadav, the minister said Jharkhand has adhered to fiscal discipline and borrowed strictly within prescribed limits.

Although the state has the capacity to raise additional debt, he said the government is refraining from unnecessary borrowing to avoid burdening future generations.

He further noted that priority sectors include rural development, infrastructure, education, health and social security.

The clearance of committed liabilities and enhanced plan allocations, he said, reflect the government's determination to ensure that development work continues uninterrupted.

The finance minister said that the government has strengthened its internal resources so as not to depend solely on the Centre's aid.