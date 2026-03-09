Jharkhand Assembly passes urban development, higher education grants

Ranchi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Jharkhand Assembly on Monday passed the demands for grants of the urban development and housing and higher education departments by voice vote, as minister Sudivya Kumar termed the opposition’s "cut motion" on the grants as "cutting the public aspirations of the state’s populace." Outlining the achievements of the state government in higher education, the minister said the CM Schools of Excellence are on a par with reputed private schools in terms of quality of education and even exceed the infrastructure available in the best of schools.

"There is huge demand for admission in the Schools of Excellence with quality CBSE-pattern education provided at an affordable rate," he added.

Responding to opposition criticism of rising dropout rates, Kumar claimed the rate at the primary education level has been reduced to 1.33 per cent, below the national average.

He also accused the Centre of providing insufficient funds for the proper functioning of PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India).

The minister admitted that the percentage of households having piped water supply in the state is lower than the national average.

"Currently, piped water has reached nearly 48 per cent of households, which is lower than the national average of 61 per cent. However, the government is determined and working tirelessly to bring it to the national average," Sudivya Kumar said.

Replying to a query from Koderma BJP MLA Neera Yadav regarding high holding tax and circle rates, Kumar said, "Holding tax and circle rates are fixed based on three-year valuations, and immediate reductions are not possible under registration laws." On fund utilisation, he stated that 88.89 per cent of allocated funds for road construction have been used, and it is expected to reach 96 per cent by March-end. Similarly, 83 per cent of funds for the urban development and housing department and 85.46 per cent for the building construction department have been utilised.

Sudivya Kumar strongly defended the state government's recruitment process for lecturers in higher educational institutions, saying there has been no procedural error in the appointment process. He made the remarks while responding to a question by Poreyahat Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav. PTI ANB MNB