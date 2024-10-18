Jharkhand assembly polls: Three nominations filed on day one of exercise

Ranchi, Oct 18 (PTI) Three nominations were filed on Friday, the first day of filing of papers for 43 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand, set to vote on November 13 in phase-1, an election official said.

Advertisment

The nomination process will continue until October 25, with submissions accepted from 11 am to 3 pm.

"Three candidates filed their nominations on the first day," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Neha Arora said.

“Nominations were filed by three candidates, one each for Jamshedpur West, Ranchi and Kanke," Arora said.

Advertisment

The elections will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23.

Officials said only five persons, including the candidate, can enter the Returning Officer's chamber to file nominations. The security deposit for general candidates is set at Rs 10,000, while SC/ST candidates must deposit Rs 5,000. Each candidate can spend a maximum of Rs 40 lakh.

About 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities, third-gender individuals, and senior citizens over 85, are expected to vote, compared to 2.23 crore in the 2019 assembly elections.

Advertisment

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30.

The constituencies going to polls under the general category on November 13 are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Hazaribagh, Baharagora, Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Ichagarh, Ranchi, Hatia, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

The ST seats are Ghatsila, Potka, Seraikella, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jagannathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Gumla, Bishunpur, Simdega, Kolebira, Lohardaga and Manika.

Advertisment

In addition, SC constituencies – Simaria, Chatra, Jugsalai, Kanke, Latehar and Chhatarpur – are also scheduled to go to polls on the day. PTI NAM RBT