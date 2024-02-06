Jharkhand Assembly special session adjourned sine die

Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) The two-day special session of the Jharkhand Assembly, convened for the trust of the JMM-led alliance government, was adjourned sine die on Tuesday.

The session was convened to seek a vote of confidence in the state assembly after JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, days after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by ED in a land fraud case.

The Champai Soren government won the vote of confidence in the assembly on Monday.

Speaker Rabindranath Mahto adjourned the House sine die on Tuesday after the motion of thanks on Governor CP Radhakrishnan’s address.

Starting the discussion during the day, senior JMM leader Stephen Marandi claimed that hatred towards JMM president Shibu Soren's family was the reason that the Hemant Soren government had to go.

Hemant, the executive president of the JMM, is the son of Shibu Soren.

Hitting out at the BJP, he alleged, “Constitutional institutions are being misused in the country.” BJP legislator CP Singh raised the issue of slogan shouting during the address of the Governor in the House on Monday.

The House also saw an uproarious scene following the statement of Congress legislator Dipika Pandey Singh, who accused the BJP of insulting the constitution, tribal, Dalit and women of the country.

To protest against this, BJP legislators trooped to the well of the House and sought an apology from the Congress MLA. They later staged a walkout. PTI SAN SAN NN