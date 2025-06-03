Jharkhand assembly team visits Arunachal assembly to foster inter-state legislative collaboration

Itanagar, Jun 3 (PTI) A Jharkhand assembly delegation visited the Arunachal Pradesh assembly on Tuesday as part of efforts to foster inter-state legislative collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The visit by the delegation of the Jharkhand assembly's Committee on Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs is aimed at understanding the functioning and best practices of the Arunachal assembly to enhance public welfare systems in their state, a statement said.

During the visit to the assembly led by the committee's chairman Vikas Kumar Munda, they met Speaker Tesam Pongte, it said.

Committee members Louis Marandi and Jairam Mahato participated in a detailed discussion with the speaker on legislative procedures, institutional functioning, and governance practices followed by the Arunachal assembly, it added.

The delegation toured the assembly hall, museum, and library. They interacted with officers and staff of the assembly secretariat to gain firsthand insight into its administrative and operational structure.

During their three-day study tour in Arunachal Pradesh, the delegation is also scheduled to visit the scenic Ziro Valley. PTI UPL UPL SOM