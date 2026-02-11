Jharkhand Assembly to go paperless, CM inaugurates NeVA Seva Kendra

Ranchi, Feb 11 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday inaugurated a NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application) Seva Kendra at the Jharkhand Assembly premises to facilitate digital and paperless legislative functioning and enhance transparency.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato said the digital service will be partially used in the upcoming budget session and will be fully implemented during the Monsoon session.

Speaking on the occasion, Soren said, “NeVA is going to add a new chapter to the assembly. Gradually, the entire assembly proceedings will go paperless, allowing seamless access to the list of business, legislative questions, documents, and session updates.” The CM and the speaker also distributed tablets preloaded with the NeVA apps among the MLAs, and they were provided training for better use of the new digital system.

“The members could now access House proceedings, sitting at home or from any corner through the application. It will also provide respite to the members, who have to put in questions sometimes at 2 am or 3 am for the next day's proceedings. Now, they can put their question through the application,” the CM said.

Mahato said efforts were made for years to make the assembly's functioning digital and paperless.

“We have decided to implement the digital service partially during the budget session with a digitised zero-hour. In the assembly session after the budget session, the service will be implemented fully. Then the Jharkhand Assembly will be established as one of the paperless assemblies in the country,” the Speaker added.

As many as 28 Legislative Houses have signed MoUs for implementation of NeVA in the country so far, and 20 Houses are live on NeVA, marking steady national progress toward digital legislatures, he said.

“Under NeVA, MLAs can send questions, notices, private member bills and others online. They can track or see the status of their questions digitally. The entire system will be available on mobile or the tablets distributed today,” the Speaker added.

He said the members of the House were also provided training to ensure their effective participation in the upcoming session by enabling a smooth transition to paperless legislative functioning.

The members who participated in the training programme appreciated the initiative and acknowledged its role in improving legislative efficiency. PTI SAN SAN NN