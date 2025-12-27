Ranchi: As Jharkhand marked its silver jubilee in 2025, the milestone year was overshadowed by the death of Shibu Soren, veteran tribal leader widely regarded as the architect of the statehood movement.

The statehood celebrations, which coincided with the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, renewed focus on the core ideals of the Jharkhand movement - land rights, self-rule and tribal dignity.

The death of 81-year-old Shibu Soren marked the end of a political era that saw the tribal movement rise to national prominence.

Born on January 11, 1944, in Ramgarh district's Nemra village (then in Bihar, now in Jharkhand), Soren, who was popularly known as 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land) and patriarch of JMM, was one of the most enduring political figures in the country's tribal and regional political landscape.

A sea of mourners from all sections of society – ranging from political stalwarts to villagers – gathered at Nemra, his native place, to pay homage to Soren as his mortal remains were consigned to flames on August 5.

As the year drew to a close, the cabinet on December 23 approved the rules under the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act, paving the way for augmenting the traditional self-governance system.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren described the move as a milestone, saying PESA is not merely a law but “connected to emotions” and will empower gram sabhas in scheduled areas to take independent decisions.

He said the government remained committed to protecting land, water and forests while preserving tribal culture and identity.

Out of the 24 districts in the state, 13 come fully under the Fifth Schedule, and two are partially covered, encompassing over 16,000 villages and more than 2,000 panchayats. The PESA Act grants tribal communities greater control over natural resources, governance and cultural practices.

Economically, the state ended the year with cautious optimism, projecting 7.5 per cent growth in 2025–26. Infrastructure activities, mineral revenues and welfare-driven consumption sustained momentum, even as the familiar contradiction endured: a resource-rich state still battling poverty, displacement and environmental stress.

The CM said the government was working on a long-term vision to transform Jharkhand into a developed state by 2050, with emphasis on women, youth, farmers and tribals, while maintaining ecological balance.

“We are working on a vision for the next 25 years to transform Jharkhand into a developed and prosperous state by 2050. You will soon see how holistic development of the state is achieved, while maintaining the balance of nature. We are preparing to build a strong foundation for the state, where poverty, the scourge of labour – these things will gradually be seen coming to an end,” Soren outlined.

In May, senior IAS officer and former CM’s secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey was arrested in a multi-crore liquor scam.

Choubey, who was nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on May 20 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam, is still behind bars.

The officer faces multiple charges, including being accused of causing Rs 38 crore loss to the state exchequer by indulging in corrupt practices.

In July, the state claimed to have launched the country’s first mining tourism initiative after signing an agreement with Coal India subsidiary Central Coalfields Ltd. The move followed Soren’s visit to Spain’s Gava Museum of Mines.

The state remained in the spotlight for governance and law-and-order issues.

The year also saw continued Naxal-related violence and security operations.

Between January and September, security forces arrested 266 Maoists, killed 32 and secured the surrender of 30 others across the state, police said.

Political circles witnessed brief uncertainty amid speculation of a power shift following frequent visits by Hemant Soren and his wife and legislator Kalpana Soren to Delhi.

The ruling alliance, however, dismissed the rumours, and the Congress denied any strain within the INDIA bloc in the state.

Rumours first surfaced when then JMM supremo Shibu Soren was hospitalised in Delhi and several senior BJP leaders visited him. It gained momentum after the CM and his legislator wife kept spending long periods in the national capital and their purported meetings with BJP leaders.

During the Bihar elections, the JMM had announced it would not contest any seat there, alleging a "political conspiracy" by its allies RJD and Congress that denied the party representation in the Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing arrangement.

The party had also said it would review its role in the INDIA bloc.

However, both the JMM and Congress have rubbished the claims of a possible shake-up as rumours.

The JMM-led alliance, which returned to power for a second consecutive term in November 2024 with 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, remained politically stable through the year.

JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren won the Ghatshila Assembly bypoll by a margin of over 38,000 votes, defeating the BJP nominee in what was seen as a prestige contest.

During the year, the state’s athletes made their mark on national and international stages, bringing pride to the state and demonstrating that the region's talent was as diverse as its political landscape.