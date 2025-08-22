Jharkhand backward classes panel completes triple test, clearing decks for urban local body polls

Ranchi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Jharkhand Backward Classes Commission has completed the high court-mandated triple test process required to determine the quantum of reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in urban local bodies, Commission chairperson Janaki Prasad Yadav said.

This development is expected to pave the way for long-delayed municipal elections in the state, which have been stalled since 2020 in at least 13 municipal bodies due to the absence of OBC quota clarity.

The tenure of another 35 civic bodies expired in March-April 2023.

"The commission is in receipt of an exhaustive social assessment report prepared by an expert team from St Xavier's College. Currently, we are studying the report and will be submitting it to the chief minister or an official designated by him at the earliest in September," Yadav said on Thursday.

The panel has fulfilled the task assigned by the state government, which included an updated assessment of the social, economic, and political participation of OBCs in the state, he added.

The triple test is necessary to determine the quantum of OBC reservation in urban local bodies, a requirement laid down by the high court.

Commission secretary K K Singh explained that the triple test involved three key steps -- constitution of the OBC commission, updating verification of voter lists across all districts, and physical verification of the data by commission members.

"All three conditions have now been fulfilled," said Singh.

During the process, the commission's team physically verified electoral rolls and cross-checked data from ward to district levels, with a focus on ensuring accuracy in voter identification, especially regarding OBC representation, Yadav said, adding that only negligible errors were found in the data.

Following submission of the report, the urban development department is expected to recommend elections to the State Election Commission.

The state government will then frame its stand on OBC reservation and bring it before the cabinet for approval, which will finally pave the way for conducting the polls.

However, the implementation timeline now depends on how quickly the state acts on the report, officials said.

The high court had earlier directed the government to hold municipal elections within four months, a deadline that expired on May 16.

The state has since sought more time.

Delays in holding elections have also had financial consequences as the state has not been able to access over Rs 1,600 crore in central funds tied to urban governance, officials added.

During its recent visit to Jharkhand, the 16th Finance Commission advised the state to conduct local body elections promptly, warning that further delay could jeopardise future grants.

The commission members included Janaki Prasad Yadav, Naresh Verma, Laxman Yadav, and Nand Kishore Mehta.

"After submission of the report, the final move rests with the state cabinet, as the response will determine whether elections are held soon or face further postponement," said an official of the commission preferring anonymity. PTI CORR NAM MNB ACD