Jharkhand bandh by tribal outfits evokes mixed response

Ranchi, Jan 17 (PTI) A Jharkhand bandh call given by various tribal organisations to protest the killing of a village head in Khunti district earlier this month, evoked a mixed response on Saturday.

The demonstrators burnt tyres to block roads in tribal-majority districts like in Khunti, Simdega, Chaibasa and Gumla, where shops and markets were closed and public transport off the roads. Schools were closed in major parts of the state due to the shutdown, officials said.

In the state capital Ranchi, a partial impact of the bandh was observed in parts of the city with protestors trying to force shopkeepers to down shutters at Karamtoli Chowk, Albert Ekka Chowk and other places, besides blocking roads.

However, markets and business establishments remained open in major parts of the city, and commuters were seen going to their workplaces.

The state administration made elaborate security arrangements to maintain peace across districts, a senior police officer said, adding that additional forces have been deployed in Ranchi.

Laxmi Narayan Munda, a prominent social activist and tribal leader, said, "Over 20 tribal organisations are participating in the bandh today. We seek justice for Soma Munda." Soma Munda, the 'Adel Sanga Padha Raja' (traditional head of 22 villages), was shot dead on January 7, following a dispute over 3.16 acres of land in Jiarappa village under the Khunti police station area.

The police said seven people were arrested in connection with the murder.

Adivasi Ulgulan Manch (AUM) convener Alastair Bodra alleged that the arrests made by the police were an "eyewash".

"The main shooters and accused are still absconding. We want their immediate arrest," he said.

Soma Munda had contested the 2024 Assembly elections from the Khunti seat on an Abua Jharkhand Party (AJP) ticket.