Jharkhand: Banker arrested for stealing gold items from bank's locker

Jamshedpur, Dec 18 (PTI) A banker was arrested in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand for allegedly stealing gold items worth Rs 30 lakh from the locker of his bank, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Bank of Baroda's Zakirnagar branch, they said.

After the items were reported to be missing from the locker, the branch manager lodged a complaint at the Azadnagar police station on December 11.

Following an investigation, police arrested Shatrughan Kumar Choudhary (38), who was working as a clerk at the bank. He is a native of Bihar's Nalanda district and lived in the Mango area here.

An investigation is underway to ascertain if there are others involved in the crime, police said. PTI BS SOM