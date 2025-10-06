Jharkhand bans cough syrups following children death in other states

Ranchi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Monday imposed an immediate ban on the sale, purchase and use of three cough syrups— Coldrif, Respifresh, and Relife —following reports of child deaths allegedly linked to the medicines in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary (health) Ajoy Kumar Singh told PTI that a notification has been issued by the state drug control directorate banning the sale, use and purchase of the three cough syrups following a directive from the Union health ministry.

The government's move comes after Health Minister Irfan Ansari directed the state health department to prohibit these products and issue an official notification.

In a press statement, Ansari said, "There will be zero tolerance for any compromise with public health. Anyone found responsible will face strict action. The health minister's responsibility is to protect life, not compromise it." The notification directs all district drug controllers and inspectors across the state to collect samples of the specified syrups from medical stores and pharmaceutical distributors for laboratory testing. Any syrup found harmful will be seized and destroyed immediately.

Doctors and pharmacists have been urged to exercise utmost caution while prescribing or dispensing medicines and to strictly follow all regulations.

"The state health department remains on full alert, monitoring supply chains from district offices to the state headquarters to ensure that no harmful medicines reach the public," the health minister said. PTI ANB MNB