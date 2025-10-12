Jharkhand: BJP accuses JMM-led govt of working in 'self-interest'

Jamshedpur, Oct 12 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday accused the JMM-led coalition government of working in "self-interest", instead of serving the people of Jharkhand.

Addressing party workers at a meeting organised under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' here, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from the state, Aditya Sahu, hit out at the Jharkhand government for criticising the recent GST reforms by the Centre.

"JMM ministers were more worried about saving their political careers than serving the interests of the people. The present dispensation in Jharkhand neither bothers about the interest of the state nor its people; they work for self-interest and commission," Sahu alleged Opposing welfare schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government has "become a habit of the ruling party", the BJP leader claimed.

JMM leaders could not be reached for their comments.

Calling upon the people to adopt 'swadeshi' products, Sahu urged traders to sell homegrown items.

A special awareness campaign needs to be launched to motivate people towards 'swadeshi' products, Sahu, the newly nominated working president for Jharkhand BJP, said.

He claimed that India was dependent on foreign products before 2014, the year when Narendra Modi became the prime minister for the first time.

"Now, India has emerged as a country of producers and exporters across sectors. The mobile handset production capacity was negligible before 2014, with only two manufacturing units, and 92 per cent of mobile phones were being imported then. The initiatives, such as 'Make in India', and production-linked incentives have changed the situation," the BJP leader claimed.

By 2024, over 200 mobile manufacturing units had been established, and the country became the second largest producer in the world, he claimed.

Apart from mobile manufacturing, the country has become "self-reliant" in defence, manufacturing of semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and the renewable energy sector, Sahu added. PTI BS BDC