Jharkhand: BJP alleges irregularities in Bokaro mineral foundation funds, JMM says probe on

Ranchi, Sep 8 (PTI) Alleging embezzlement of funds in the Bokaro District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT), Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand assembly Babulal Marandi demanded a CBI probe into it.

Marandi, who is also the state BJP chief, alleged that items and equipment for various purposes were purchased at rates several times higher than the market price with the DMFT funds.

"In Bokaro, Rs 631 crore was withdrawn from the DMFT fund in 2024-25 and 2025-26. Payments were made to various agencies many times higher than the market price for the supply of the items and equipment," he alleged, addressing a press conference in Ranchi.

He claimed that generator sets were purchased for 46 panchayat buildings with DMFT funds at Rs 7.97 lakh each. Additionally, 31 sets were purchased with each costing Rs 12.28 lakh.

"When we surveyed the market, we found that a 15 KV generator set costs Rs 3-4 lakh each. This is just a small example of the loot," he claimed.

Similarly, tabs were purchased for sixty schools, with each unit costing Rs 8.30 lakh, while the market price is Rs 2.32 lakh each, he claimed.

Marandi further claimed that digital mats were purchased for 1,666 Anganwadi centres at Rs 1.25 lakh each, while the maximum market price is Rs 7,614.

"Interestingly, the price went up many times for the next purchase of the same items," he alleged.

"Similar irregularities were detected in the purchase of items such as high-mast lights, LED vans, solar-powered pump sets, modular kitchens in schools, and lightning arresters," he alleged.

Marandi said thousands of crores of rupees have been looted, which is hard to believe has happened at the level of a single officer.

"The scam could only have been possible at the behest of the CM, as no official could be so fearless. So, we demand a CBI probe into the scam. This investigation should not be conducted by any state government agency," he said.

Manoj Pandey, the spokesperson of the ruling JMM, said the state government is probing the allegations, and action will be taken against whoever is responsible.

"There is a monitoring committee for the management of the DMFT funds. The committee includes the local MP, MLA and other public representatives. The local MP is from the BJP. What was he doing when such an incident was taking place? Is Mr Marandi also levelling the allegation against his party's MP? He should clarify," Pandey said. PTI SAN SAN SOM