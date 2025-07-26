Jharkhand: BJP appoints Naveen Jaiswal as its chief whip in assembly

Ranchi, Jul 26 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday named Hatia MLA Naveen Jaiswal as its chief whip in the Jharkhand assembly.

Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha and Bagodar MLA Nagendra Mahto were appointed as whips.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi announced their names, extending his wishes.

Jaiswal said he would try to live up to the expectations of the party's leadership.

"I will raise the party and people's voices strongly in the assembly. During the upcoming monsoon session, I would raise various issues, including those concerning the youth, women, and deprived sections of the society," he said.

The monsoon session of the assembly is scheduled to be held from August 1 to 7, with a total of five working days.

Former leader of opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP congratulated Jaiswal and said, "He would work excellently as the voice of the people in the upcoming assembly session." PTI SAN SAN SOM