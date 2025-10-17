Jharkhand: BJP candidate Babulal Soren files nomination papers for Ghatsila bypoll

Jamshedpur, Oct 17 (PTI) BJP candidate Babulal Soren on Friday filed his nomination papers for the bypoll to Ghatsila assembly constituency in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district.
Accompanied by his father and former chief minister Champai Soren, BJP state president Babulal Marandi, JD(U) MLA Saryu Roy and other senior leaders of the NDA, Soren submitted his papers at the Ghatsila sub-divisional office.
The bypoll will be held on November 11.
The Ghatsila seat fell vacant following the death of sitting JMM MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August.
Ramdas Soren was also the president of JMM's East Singhbhum district committee.
The ruling JMM fielded Ramdas' elder son Somesh Soren for the Ghatsila by-election.
After filing nomination papers, Babulal Soren exuded confidence to win the seat as people of Ghatsila were "fed up with the present dispensation, which has failed to deliver on all fronts".
Roy, the JD(U) MLA, said if the NDA candidate wins the Ghatsila seat, it would certainly boost the morale of the opposition parties.
"Our voice in the state assembly would be strengthened if the NDA nominee wins. It would exhibit the ruling government's failure to deliver the expectation of the people," Roy told reporters.
Champai Soren said people of Ghatsila wanted a change as the present regime "failed to deliver on all fronts".
Babulal Soren had lost to Ramdas in the 2024 assembly poll from the Ghatsila seat. PTI BS BDC