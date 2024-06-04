Jharkhand: BJP candidate Geeta Kora 'concedes defeat' from Singhbhum LS seat

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate and sitting MP Geeta Kora on Tuesday conceded defeat from the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand, trailing by 1.13 lakh votes against JMM's Joba Manjhi after the 14th round of counting.
The Election Commission, however, is yet to announce the results of the seat.
“I accept my defeat. But, I will be working for the people of the constituency,” Kora said.
“The entire state machinery conspired against me. My life was endangered as I was attacked during the campaign,” she alleged.
Kora, the wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda, joined the BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. She was the lone Congress MP in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had campaigned for Kora in Singhbhum on May 4.
JIMM's Joba Manjhi added: “I would like to extend my thanks to the INDIA bloc leaders, who supported me in the elections and helped me win from the seat.” PTI SAN/NAM RBT