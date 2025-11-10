Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi condoles loss of lives in Delhi blast

Ranchi, Nov 10 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president and leader of the opposition Babulal Marandi on Monday expressed shock over the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station, which left at least eight people dead and several injured.

"The loss of lives in the bomb blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching incident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Marandi posted on X.

Besides the fatalities, 24 people were injured in the high-intensity explosion that ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station in the national capital, officials said. PTI SAN MNB