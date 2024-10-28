Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, JMM's Bebi Devi file nominations for assembly polls

Ranchi, Oct 28 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, state minister and JMM leader Bebi Devi and several candidates filed their nomination papers for the upcoming assembly elections on Monday.

Marandi filed his papers for Dhanwar assembly seat, while Devi submitted her documents from Dumri constituency.

Dhanwar and Dumri are among the 38 assembly constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase on November 20.

The nomination process for the second phase started on October 22 and is set to conclude on Tuesday.

"I filed my nomination as a BJP nominee today with a pledge to end corruption, nepotism and infiltration in Jharkhand and save roti (bread), mati (land) beti (daughter)," Marandi said.

Marandi won the Dhanwar seat in the 2019 assembly polls as a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate by defeating BJP's Lakshman Prasad Singh by a margin of 17,550 votes. Later, he joined the saffron party.

Devi won the Dumri seat in a by-election after the death of her husband and JMM leader Jagarnath Mahto in April last year.

Former Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi, who lost his House membership after being convicted in the 2016 Gola police firing case, filed her nomination from Ramgarh as a Congress candidate.

She became eligible to contest polls after Jharkhand High Court recently stayed her conviction.

Incumbent Ramgarh MLA and wife of Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary filed her nomination papers from the same constituency as the AJSU Party nominee, an ally of the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand.

Other leaders who filed their papers for the second phase include JMM’s Hafizul Hassan, Hemlal Murmu, Congress Pradeep Yadav, BJP’s Sunil Soren, Paritosh Soren, Suresh Murmu, Nirbhay Kumar Shahbadi and Narayan Das.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

The nomination process for the first phase of polls to 43 assembly constituencies, scheduled on November 13, concluded on October 25 during which 805 candidates filed their papers.

Jamshedpur East and West assembly constituencies registered a maximum number of candidates at 32 each, while Simaria and Khunti registered the lowest number of candidates at 11 each. PTI SAN ACD SAN MNB