Jharkhand BJP chief defends VB-G RAM G scheme, targets Congress

Giridih (Jharkhand), Jan 24 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP state president and Rajya Sabha member Aditya Sahu on Saturday said the VB-G RAM G scheme will provide more work days to labourers and is far better than the earlier MGNREGA, where he alleged funds were being siphoned off without any work being done at the ground level.

Addressing a conference on Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme in Giridih district, Sahu said, "Earlier, people used to get 100 days of work in MGNREGA, and now they will get 125 days of work." Targeting the Congress, he said the party was averse to taking the name of VB-G RAM G scheme as it had the name of Lord Ram.

Incidentally, the Congress has been staging a nationwide protest seeking the withdrawal of VB-G RAM G and restoration of MGNREGA.

Sahu said work will be suspended during the paddy harvesting and planting seasons.

"Both central and the respective state governments will jointly provide unemployment allowance to those labourers who do not get work during the paddy harvesting and planting seasons," assured Sahu.

He said the Narendra Modi government is working to stop corruption, which the Congress is opposing.

"It is the responsibility of each BJP worker to expose these nefarious intentions of the Congress among the masses," he told party workers.

He accused state cabinet minister Sudivya Kumar, who is also Giridih MLA, of sending BJP workers to jail and threatened that when the BJP government comes to power in Jharkhand, the minister might face legal problems and even go to jail. PTI CORR ANB MNB