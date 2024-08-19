Jharkhand BJP chief Marandi denies talks with Champai Soren about joining party

Ranchi, Aug 19 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Monday said no discussions had yet taken place with JMM leader Champai Soren regarding his potential switch to the BJP.

Marandi noted that Soren, a former chief minister and seasoned politician, would decide his own path.

"No talk was held yet with Champai Soren. He is a seasoned politician and has been part of the separate Jharkhand movement. He will himself decide his own path," Marandi said.

Champai Soren, amid speculations about joining the BJP, arrived in Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

Later he took to social media to express his "bitter humiliation" during his tenure as chief minister, which he said prompted him to explore alternative political paths.

Mentioning Champai's post, Marandi said, "It indicates that he was deeply hurt. He felt humiliated the way he was removed from the CM's post." In his post, Soren recounted being asked to resign during a party legislators' meeting on July 3, which he said hurt his self-respect.

At the same meeting, Champai had announced that a "new chapter in my life is going to begin from today," and outlined three options - retire from politics, form a new political outfit, or seek an ally to move forward with.

"From that day until now, and through the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," Soren said.

Reacting to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's accusation that the BJP engages in poaching MLAs, Marandi remarked, "It means he (Hemant Soren) is saying his MLAs are 'Bikao' (saleable). If you term all MLAs as 'Bikao,' who will want to stay with you (CM)? If any MLA expresses his grief, you (CM) should listen to him." Hemant Soren had previously criticised the BJP during a government function in Godda, accusing them of destabilising parties and breaking families.

BJP leader and chief minister Hemant Soren's sister-in-law, Sita Soren, claimed that senior leaders in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are disrespected.

She criticised the party for not respecting leaders like Champai Soren, known as the 'Kolhan Tiger,' and said this lack of respect was indicative of broader issues within the JMM.

"When Champai Soren, who is such a big and oldest leader in JMM, was not given his due respect, other leaders could understand their positions," she said, also noting that other senior leaders like Lobin Hembrom were sidelined.

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shadeo commented that if Champai Soren expresses a willingness to join the BJP, the party leadership would consider it.

"Champai Soren is a big leader and he tried to change the image of Hemant Soren's corrupt party...So, our leaders personally respect him," Shadeo said.

In response, JMM senior leader and minister Mithilesh Thakur assured that any issues within the party would be resolved internally.

"JMM is a family and if there is any issue, it would be resolved," Thakur said. PTI SAN RG MNB