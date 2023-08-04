Jharkhand: BJP demonstrates in assembly over bill on competitive exams, law and order situation

Ranchi, Aug 4 (PTI) The opposition BJP demonstrated in the Jharkhand assembly on Friday over a host of issues, including the law and order situation in the state, disrupting the proceedings.

As soon as the Question Hour began around 11.05 am, the BJP MLAs began raising slogans against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and subsequently rushed to the Well, demanding a statement from him on the law and order situation.

They were also demonstrating over the Jharkhand Competitive Examination (Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023, which was passed by the assembly through a voice vote on Thursday.

The bill is aimed at preventing plagiarism in competitive examinations, and proposes fine of up to Rs 10 crore and life imprisonment.

BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan stayed away from raising the question that he was supposed to in protest.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto urged the demonstrating MLAs to go back to their seats and let the House function. As the demonstrations continued, he adjourned the House at 11.28 am till 12 pm.

The House reassembled again at 12.05 pm for the Zero Hour and Call Attention motion amid the uproar by opposition MLAs. The House was adjourned for the lunch break around 12.35 pm.

After the lunch break, Jharkhand Health Sciences University Bill 2023 was tabled by Health Minister Banna Gupta. The bill envisages the setting up of the first health university of the state.

BJP MLAs raised objection over the chief minister being made the chancellor of it, instead of the governor.

The BJP MLAs were joined by a CPI(ML) Liberation legislator, demanding that the bill be sent to the Select Committee.

"Governor happens to be the chancellor of universities. This is for the first time in Jharkhand when the tradition is being changed, and the chief minister is being made the chancellor. This will encourage the conflict between the CM House and Raj Bhavan," BJP MLA Amar Bauri said.

The opposition's demand was rejected and the bill was passed by voice vote.

Gupta said the university will strengthen the state's health sector and also contribute to the state's development.

The House also passed the Jharkhand Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 by voice vote.

Earlier in the day, a BJP delegation led by the party's state president Babulal Marandi met Governor CP Radhakrishnan, and submitted a memorandum against the bill on competitive examinations.

The BJP urged the governor to review the bill seriously and give necessary directives to the state government in the interest of unemployed youths and the public.

Reacting to it, state minister Mithlesh Thakur said, "BJP doesn't want free and fair examinations. The law prevents paper leaks and cheating in examinations. Mafias from other states come here for malpractices in examinations. When the government is taking steps to prevent such corruption, it pinches BJP."