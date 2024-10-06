Jharkhand BJP discusses poll strategies in election committee meeting

Ranchi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Jharkhand BJP on Sunday deliberated on strategies for the upcoming assembly polls during a meeting of its election committee here.

Presided over by Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi, the meeting was also attended by Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Jharkhand election in-charge and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state’s election co-incharge.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri told reporters that a detailed discussion was held, and strategies were chalked out to ensure victory of the party in the assembly polls, due later this year.

"The election this time is for Jharkhand's dignity and roti (bread), beti (daughter) and mati (land). The Hemant Soren-led government has destroyed the dreams of youths and lied to women," he said.

On the announcement of candidates' names, he said, "The battleground for election is ready. Our warriors are also ready. When we get a green signal from the national leadership, we will declare the nominees." PTI SAN RBT