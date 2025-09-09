Jharkhand BJP extends wishes to Radhakrishnan on being elected as Vice President

Ranchi, Sep 9 (PTI) Senior Jharkhand BJP leaders on Tuesday extended their best wishes to former state governor C P Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India.

They said the nation will benefit from his long public life experience.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the respected @CPRGuv ji, the candidate of the NDA alliance, on being elected as the Vice President of India. We have full confidence that under your leadership and vision, parliamentary traditions will be further strengthened," Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi posted on X.

NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Champai Soren said, "What greater joy could there be than the fact that first the President and now the post of Vice President will be occupied by a person who has served as the governor of Jharkhand and has a connection with the soil of the state." "His long parliamentary experience and sensitive leadership will undoubtedly further strengthen the dignity, decorum, and democratic traditions of the Rajya Sabha, we believe," Soren wrote on X.

He was the governor of Jharkhand from February 18, 2023 to July 30, 2024.

Extending his wishes, former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das posted on X, "The nation will benefit from your long experience of public life." AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto said the election of Radhakrishnan as vice president is not only a matter of pride for the National Democratic Alliance but also a symbol of the strengthening of democratic values across the country.

"During his tenure as the governor of Jharkhand, he built a deep connection with the people's lives here and set a new standard for public service with his simple working style," Mahto said.

The vice presidential election was necessitated after the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21. PTI SAN ACD