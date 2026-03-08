Jharkhand BJP felicitates newly elected members of ULBs

Ranchi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Sunday felicitated the party-backed candidates, who won the recent urban local body (ULB) elections in the state.

The civic polls to 48 ULBs were held on February 23, and results were declared on February 27 and 28.

The felicitation event was chaired by party state president Aditya Sahu and attended by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, Union minister Sanjay Seth, former chief minister Arjun Munda and other leaders.

Civic polls in Jharkhand are not contested on the basis of the symbols of the political parties, but candidates are backed by these outfits.

Addressing a gathering, Singh said the BJP emerged as the largest party in the civic polls.

"If the elections were held on the basis of party symbols, the BJP would have swept the polls, and the JMM-Congress would have been wiped out," he said.

Sahu said the JMM-Congress alliance government in Jharkhand has completely failed to bring development.

The BJP is standing with the poor, deprived and needy and doing the work of service and development, he added.

The party claimed that 13 BJP-backed candidates won the posts of mayor or chairperson, while 387 won the posts of ward councillors. PTI SAN ACD