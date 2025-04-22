Jharkhand BJP holds workshop on Waqf Act, decides to highlight its advantages among people

Ranchi, Apr 22 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP on Tuesday held a workshop over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, and decided to highlight its advantages among people.

The party’s national general secretary and minority cell in charge Dushyant Gautam described the advantages of the Act.

He said the party would reach out to the public to explain that the Waqf legislation is "not against Muslims, but intended for the welfare of the community".

“If Waqf properties were utilised properly, today India's Muslim brothers and sisters would be wealthier than even the Muslims of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

He said the Act will help achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi claimed that the Waqf (Amendment) Act has been brought to protect Waqf land from looters.

He accused the Congress of spreading misinformation regarding the Act.

"It has been the nature of the party. The Congress spreads misinformation about CAA, Triple Talaq, and the Constitution. Holding a copy of the Constitution in their hands, Congress leaders want to hide their sins. But the public knows how much they have insulted the Constitution and its framer, Baba Saheb,” Marandi alleged.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill post-midnight on April 3 and April 4, respectively. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the proposed law on April 5. PTI SAN BDC