Jharkhand: BJP-JMM spar over alleged illegal religious structure in Gumla

Ranchi, Oct 4 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president and leader of opposition Babulal Marandi on Saturday accused the Hemant Soren-led state government of appeasing minorities and threatened a statewide agitation over an "illegal" religious structure in Gumla.

In a letter to Chief Minister Soren and shared with the media, Marandi alleged that a 'tazia' structure made of bricks and bamboo was erected more than three weeks ago on private land at a Raiyati plot owned by Rupesh Kumar Singh in ward 14 of Azad Basti, Raza Colony, Gumla, without action from authorities despite a police complaint.

The letter claimed that Singh was informed on September 9 that a group from a particular community had encroached on his 0.71-acre ancestral plot and built a platform to place the 'tazia'.

"One of the accused, Mohammad Arif Ansari, is the district secretary of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Singh lodged a police complaint stating encroachment and unlawful construction, but no progress has been made," the letter claimed.

He alleged that those who alerted Singh about the incident were threatened with dire consequences and communal violence.

The BJP leader linked the case to a growing pattern of "land jihad" and "love jihad" and said such acts are spreading under government protection, deepening communal divides across the state.

He questioned whether police were under political pressure that prevented them from investigating the matter, questioning suspects or making arrests.

Marandi has demanded that the illegal structure be removed immediately and those involved face strict legal action.

He warned that if the government continues to ignore the situation, BJP will launch a large-scale protest across Jharkhand.

Reacting to the allegation, JMM national general secretary and spokesperson Vinod Pandey accused Marandi of spreading baseless allegations and indulging in communal politics.

"Every time, Marandi spreads lies, rumours and communal venom to remain relevant, but Jharkhand's people no longer trust him," Pandey said. PTI ANB MNB