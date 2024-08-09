Jharkhand BJP leader files complaint against Cong's Salman Khurshid over controversial remark

Jamshedpur, Aug 9 (PTI) An executive committee member of BJP Jharkhand unit on Friday filed a complaint against former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid for allegedly making inflammatory statements about developments in neighbouring Bangladesh, police said.

Abhay Singh, who was previously in-charge of party affairs in Hazaribag district, expressed concern that the Congress leader's remarks could incite communal hatred in India and demanded action against him.

He claimed that minority Hindus in Bangladesh are being targeted by violent mobs, with reports of property being looted, burned, and damaged, and women being raped and killed following recent unrest in the country.

Singh, a former East Singhbhum district committee president of the BJP, noted that such violence was unprecedented, even surpassing the atrocities witnessed during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

He criticised Congress leaders, including Manishankar Aiyar, Sajjan Kumar, and Salman Khurshid, for allegedly inciting fears that a similar situation could occur in India while remaining silent about the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

He accused these leaders of ignoring the plight of Hindu victims in Bangladesh while fueling discord back home.

Khurshid on Tuesday said what is happening in Bangladesh can happen in the country though "everything may look normal on the surface”.

Inspector Sanjay Kumar, officer-in-charge of Sakchi police station, confirmed that a complaint against Khurshid has been registered.

He added that the police are yet to obtain video evidence of Khurshid's alleged inflammatory statements and that an FIR will be filed following investigation. PTI BS MNB