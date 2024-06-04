Jharkhand: BJP leads in one seat, Congress in two

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) Congress was leading in two Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, while BJP was ahead in one constituency, as per initial trends available on the TV.

Union minister and sitting MP Arjun Munda was trailing to Congress's Kalicharan Munda in Khunti Lok Sabha seat.

J P Patel of the Congress was leading from Hazaribag seat over BJP's Manish Jaiswal.

In Palamu, BJP's V D Ram was leading over RJD's Mamata Bhuiyan.

Counting of votes started at 8 am for 14 Lok Sabha seats and one assembly by-election in Jharkhand amid heavy security arrangements.

A total of 244 candidates are in the fray.

Postal ballots were counted first and then EVMs are being counted on 1,894 tables.

"Chatra and Koderma will have the maximum number of rounds at 27 each, while Khunti will have the minimum at 16. There will be 24 rounds of counting in Gandey assembly by-election," Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

Altogether eight sitting MPs and 12 MLAs, are contesting the parliamentary polls.

In Chaibasa, a poll staffer fell unconscious due to heat and was rushed to the hospital.

Overall 66.19 per cent turnout was recorded in the four phases of voting in Jharkhand from May 13 to June 1.

Of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, BJP had won 11 constituencies, while AJSU Party, Congress and JMM had won one seat each in the 2019 polls. PTI NAM/SAN ACD