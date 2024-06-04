Jharkhand: BJP leads in six seats, Congress in two, AJSU Party in one

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in five Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, while the Congress was ahead in two and AJSU Party in one, as per available trends.

Union minister and sitting MP Arjun Munda was trailing to Congress's Kalicharan Munda in Khunti Lok Sabha seat by 3,300 votes, as per officials.

As per the Election Commission, sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was leading by a margin of 2,697 votes over his rival Pradeep Yadav of Congress in Godda after the first round of counting.

Former DGP and sitting BJP MP VD Ram was leading by 5,848 votes over rival RJD's Mamata Bhuiyan after the first round of counting in Palamu, as per ECI.

BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahto was leading by 7,074 votes in Jamshedpur against JMM's Sunil Kumar Mohanty.

Congress's JP Patel was leading from Hazaribag seat over BJP's Manish Jaiswal.

Counting of votes started at 8 am for 14 Lok Sabha seats and one assembly by-election in Jharkhand amid heavy security arrangements.

A total of 244 candidates are in the fray.

Postal ballots were counted first and then EVMs are being counted on 1,894 tables.

"Chatra and Koderma will have the maximum number of rounds at 27 each, while Khunti will have the minimum at 16. There will be 24 rounds of counting in Gandey assembly by-election," Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

Altogether nine sitting MPs and 12 MLAs, are contesting the parliamentary polls.

In Chaibasa, a poll staffer fell unconscious due to heat and was rushed to the hospital.

Overall 66.19 per cent turnout was recorded in the four phases of voting in Jharkhand from May 13 to June 1.

Of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, BJP had won 11 constituencies, while AJSU Party, Congress and JMM had won one seat each in the 2019 polls. PTI NAM/SAN ACD